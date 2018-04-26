Prosecutor hails 'justice' in Cosby verdict

Actor and comedian Bill Cosby exits Montgomery County Courthouse after a jury convicted him in a sexual assault retrial in Norristown, Pennsylvania, U.S., April 26, 2018. Photo: REUTERS / Brendan McDermid

NORRIS TOWN – The district attorney who presided over Bill Cosby's conviction for sexual assault hailed the guilty verdict on Thursday as an act of justice and accused the disgraced icon of preying on women for decades.

"Today we're finally in a place to say that justice has been done," an emotional Kevin Steele told a news conference alongside a smiling Andrea Constand, whom the actor was convicted of assaulting.

Immediately after learning that Bill Cosby was convicted of indecent assault, some accusers cry, hug, and celebrate just outside the courtroom https://t.co/ycutNpLKsz pic.twitter.com/C5RlQSOKTT — CNN (@CNN) April 26, 2018

The prosecutor said he hoped the verdict would send a "strong message" to other victims of sexual assault to come forward and report crimes.

"Money and power or who you are will not stop us from a criminal investigation or prosecuting a case," Steele said.

He said Cosby spent "decades preying on women that he drugged and sexually assaulted" and had evaded a conviction "far too long."

"He used his celebrities. He used his wealth, he used his network of supporters to help him conceal his crimes. Now we know today who was behind that act, who the real Bill Cosby was," he added.

MORE: Bill Cosby lashes out at prosecutor after guilty verdict, using expletive. https://t.co/GwWTszTbbl pic.twitter.com/YbeBy5SJzE — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) April 26, 2018

The disgraced cultural icon faces years in prison and will be sentenced by Judge Steven O'Neill in Montgomery County court in Norristown, a Philadelphia suburb.

The date for a sentencing hearing is typically issued within 60 to 90 days, Steele said.

