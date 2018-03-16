Russia to expel British diplomats in standoff over poisoning furore

MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday Russia will expel British diplomats in response to London's decision to expel 23 staff at the Russian embassy in London.

Asked by a Reuters reporter, at a summit on Syria in the Kazakh capital, if Russia planned to expel British diplomats, Lavrov replied: "We will, of course." He did not give any further details.

Lavrov said that British defence minister Gavin Williamson, who earlier told Russia to "go away and shut up", may lack education.

Lavrov said that Moscow had stopped paying attention to comments from Britain over the spy poisoning allegations, which Russia deny.

#Lavrov: Having responded to absolutely outrageous, unproven and unfounded accusations against #Russia, we proposed to adopt #UNSC press statement on the need for an investigation based on the #ChemicalWeaponsConvention. The #British representative blocked it. pic.twitter.com/gTtWIoipZZ — Russian Mission UN (@RussiaUN) March 15, 2018

Alexander Yakovenko, Russia's ambassador to Britain, said on Friday that Moscow would exert maximum pressure on London in a standoff over the poisoning of a former spy, the Interfax news agency cited him as saying.

London's expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats over the poisoning amounted to a 40 percent staff cut and would seriously affect the work of his embassy, he was also cited as saying.

In an interview with the Rossiya 24 TV channel, Yakovenko also accused Britain of cranking up its aggression against Moscow in order to distract the British public from the difficulties it was having managing the country's 2019 exit from the European Union.

‘Just because the poison was made in Russia doesn’t mean they’re behind it’ – ex-MI5 officer https://t.co/y7cFPhhJFQ pic.twitter.com/gOdilg4r7Q — RT (@RT_com) March 14, 2018

Russia denies Britain's allegations that it was involved in the poisoning of Sergei Skripal, the former double agent, and his daughter Yulia, in southern England.

Britain, the United States, Germany and France have jointly called on Russia to explain the military-grade nerve toxin attack, which they said threatened Western security.

Reuters