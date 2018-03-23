Sarkozy mounts fightback in Libya probe

This video grab taken from footage released by French television channel TF1 shows French former president Nicolas Sarkozy speaking during an interview on March 22, 2018 at the TF1 headquarters in Boulogne-Billancourt, Photo: Handout / TF1 / AFP

PARIS - Former French president Nicolas Sarkozy will appeal court restrictions imposed on him after he was charged with financing his 2007 election campaign with money from late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, his lawyer said Friday.

After charging him on Wednesday, judges barred Sarkozy from travelling to four countries including Libya and forbade him from talking to nine other people caught up in the five-year investigation, including two former ministers.

Sarkozy, who has persistently denied claims that he accepted millions of euros from Gaddafi, some of it delivered in cash-stuffed suitcases, has vowed to clear his name, even if it takes years.

"We have the right to appeal. I will appeal these judicial restrictions," his lawyer Thierry Herzog told RTL radio, saying he believed the measures were aimed at humiliating the rightwinger, who served as president from 2007 to 2012.

After two days of questioning in police custody over allegations that first surfaced during a French-led intervention in Libya in 2011, Sarkozy was charged with corruption, illegal campaign financing and concealment of Libyan public money.

Among those he is banned from meeting are former interior minister Claude Gueant - who is suspected of receiving some of the cash - and former Brice Hortefeux, a close friend who held several senior posts in Sarkozy's administration.

On Thursday evening, Sarkozy went on prime-time television to deliver a forceful point-by-point rebuttal of the case against him.

"It might take me one, two, 10 years but I'll smash this group (of accusers) and will restore my honour," he said, shaking with anger.

'Never betrayed the French'

"I never betrayed the confidence of the French," he said, claiming he was the victim of a revenge campaign by "a group of killers" in Gaddafi's regime.

Herzog noted that Sarkozy had already been charged before in another campaign financing case - only for the charges to be later dropped.

"It will be the same in this affair," he vowed.

The allegations that Sarkozy took money from Gaddafi - whom he welcomed to Paris shortly after his election with much pomp but later helped topple - are the most serious out of several investigations that have dogged him since he left office.

The claims first emerged in 2011, as NATO-backed forces were preparing to intervene in support of rebels seeking to end Gaddafi's tyrannical 41-year rule.

