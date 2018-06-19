Scottish government wins fracking case against energy giant

EDINBURGH – Scotland's highest court has ruled in favour of a government ban on fracking which had been challenged by energy giant Ineos, the Scottish government said on Tuesday.
READ: Why South Africa needs to pursue the potential of gas from fracking
"This decision vindicates the extensive process of research and consultation which the Scottish government has undertaken since 2015," Scottish business minister Paul Wheelhouse said in a statement. "Our preferred position is not to support unconventional oil and gas extraction in Scotland (fracking), and that position remains unchanged."
The devolved government said a moratorium on fracking – gas extraction via hydraulic fracturing of the ground – was in place. That meant no local authority could grant planning permission until an impact assessment process had been carried out.
READ: Botswana dismisses reports of fracking rights in pristine Kgalagadi Transfrontier Park
Ineos had argued that the ban was imposed unlawfully and that it contradicted evidence that shale gas could be produced safely by unconventional methods.
Scotland decided to outlaw fracking in October after a public consultation found overwhelming opposition to it.
Reuters
Discussion Policy