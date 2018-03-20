Shooting at Maryland high school, facility on lockdown: officials

File: A shooting erupted at a high school in the eastern US state of Maryland on Tuesday, but the event was "contained," officials said. Photo: Pixabay

WASHINGTON - A shooting erupted at a high school in the eastern US state of Maryland on Tuesday, but the event was "contained," officials said.

There were no immediate official reports of casualties.

The shooting took place at Great Mills High School, located about a 90-minute drive southeast of the US capital Washington DC.

St. Mary's County Public Schools said on its website that the school was on lockdown.

The school further said the incident had been "contained," but provided no further details.

AFP