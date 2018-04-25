Suspected 'Golden State Killer' arrested in California: report

File: The Golden State Killer, also known as the "East Area Rapist" and "Original Nightstalker," is suspected of carrying out at least 12 murders and 45 rapes in California between 1976 and 1986, according to the FBI. Photo: Reuters

LOS ANGELES - A notorious decades-old mystery over the identity of the "Golden State Killer," believed to have carried out dozens of rapes and multiple murders in California in the 1970s and 1980s, may finally be solved: a suspect has reportedly been arrested.

Joseph James DeAngelo, 72, is being held in the Sacramento County jail on two counts of murder, the Sacramento Bee reported Wednesday.

According to local television stations, DeAngelo was once a policeman.

The Golden State Killer, also known as the "East Area Rapist" and "Original Nightstalker," is suspected of carrying out at least 12 murders and 45 rapes in California between 1976 and 1986, according to the FBI.

The Sacramento District Attorney and Sheriff's Office scheduled a press conference for 12:00 pm (1900 GMT) to announce a "major development" in the case.

The Golden State Killer was the subject of I'll Be Gone in the Dark, a best-selling book published earlier this year by true crime writer Michelle McNamara.

McNamara died two years ago at the age of 46 but her book helped spark renewed interest in the case.

