Teen arrested for allegedly plotting mass shooting at US mall

  • World
WASHINGTON - A 17-year-old in Plano, Texas, has been arrested for allegedly plotting a mass shooting attack inspired by the Islamic State at a local shopping mall, law enforcement agencies said on Wednesday.

The FBI and local police said high school student Matin Azizi-Yarand had planned the attack for mid-May and had sought to recruit others to participate in the shooting.

Authorities also said he had drafted a "Message to America" justifying his planned attack. He is currently in custody and bond has been set for $3-million (R38.5-million). 

Reuters

