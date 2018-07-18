Thai cave boys leave hospital

CHIANG RAI, Thailand - The 12 Thai boys and their soccer coach rescued from a flooded cave left a hospital in the northern province of Chiang Rai on Wednesday for a news conference to be broadcast on national television, a Reuters witness said.
GALLERY: All 13 rescued from flooded Thai cave: navy SEAL unit
The boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach sparked an international rescue effort after they became trapped inside the flooded Tham Luang cave complex.
