Thai cave boys leave hospital

File: The 12 Thai boys and their soccer coach rescued from a flooded cave have been discharged from hospital. Photo: Handout / Ministry of Health / Chiang Rai Prachanukroh Hospital / AFP

CHIANG RAI, Thailand - The 12 Thai boys and their soccer coach rescued from a flooded cave left a hospital in the northern province of Chiang Rai on Wednesday for a news conference to be broadcast on national television, a Reuters witness said.

 

 

GALLERY: All 13 rescued from flooded Thai cave: navy SEAL unit

The boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 25-year-old coach sparked an international rescue effort after they became trapped inside the flooded Tham Luang cave complex.

