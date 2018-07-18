DStv Channel 403
Thousands of under-siege Syrians evacuated

  • World
File: Syrians wait to be evacuated from the rebel-held town of Rastan in a convoy of buses. Photo: MAHMOUD TAHA / AFP

JOHANNESBURG - Nearly 7,000 residents from two Syrian villages are being evacuated.

It's part of a deal to remove those under siege to government-controlled areas.

The war has been raging for nearly seven years, killing an estimated half-a-million people.

Some 11-million people have been driven from their homes.

At the same time, explosions were seen from the Golan Heights, near Syria's border with Israel.

The Israeli military is turning away Syrian civilians fleeing the chaos.

eNCA

