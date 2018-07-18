Thousands of under-siege Syrians evacuated

JOHANNESBURG - Nearly 7,000 residents from two Syrian villages are being evacuated.
It's part of a deal to remove those under siege to government-controlled areas.
The war has been raging for nearly seven years, killing an estimated half-a-million people.
Some 11-million people have been driven from their homes.
At the same time, explosions were seen from the Golan Heights, near Syria's border with Israel.
The Israeli military is turning away Syrian civilians fleeing the chaos.
eNCA
