TIMELINE: Gender equality in 2017

JOHANNESBURG - The issue of gender equality (or lack thereof) featured prominently in 2017, as highlighted by the explosion of the #MeToo movement with its proponents being named as Time magazine's Person of the Year.

The United Nations (UN) Women's portfolio compiled a timeline of gender equality issues that made headlines during the course of the year.

Here are some of the stories and events that articulated the fight against misogyny, sexism, and sexual violence:

January

A global women's march in January saw between 3.5 and 5.5 million women taking to the streets, making it largest recorded event ever on Facebook.

March

In March, Iceland became the first country in the world to introduce legislation requiring companies prove they pay women and men equally.

Globally, on average women earn 25 percent less than their male counterparts in the same positions.

June

The first female-led superhero move since 2005, Wonder Woman smashed entertainment records upon its release in June.

The movie was directed by a woman, Patty Jenkins.

September

Women in Saudi Arabia were finally given permission to drive in September.

Saudi Arabia had been the only country in the world that banned women from driving, and UN Women's executive director, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka hailed the development.

October

In October, the #MeToo movement exploded with tens of thousands of women across the world taking to social media to talk about their experiences of gender discrimination and abuse.

The move came in the wake of allegations against US producer, Harvey Weinstein. Over a hundred women have come forward with stories of sexual harassment and abuse.

December

In December, Australia legally recognised same-sex marriages.

Germany, Malta, and Austria all also legalised same-sex marriages in 2017.

