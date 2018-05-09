Trump lacks mental capacity to deal with issues: Iranian speaker

File: President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of a landmark deal curbing Iran's nuclear programme and reimposed crippling sanctions. Photo: AFP / Yuri Gripas

BEIRUT – United States (US) President Donald Trump is not fit for his job, the speaker of Iran's parliament said on Wednesday.

This according to Mizan, the website of the Iranian judiciary.

"Trump does not have the mental capacity to deal with issues," parliamentary speaker Ali Larijani said.

Members of parliament burned an American flag and a symbolic copy of the Iran deal as a session of parliament began.

They also chanted "Death to America", according to the Iranian Students' News Agency.

Reuters