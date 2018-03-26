Trump expels 60 Russian diplomats over UK chemical attack: officials

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump on Monday ordered the expulsion of 60 Russians from the United States and closed the Russian consulate in Seattle over a nerve agent attack earlier this month in Britain, senior US officials said.

Britain has blamed Russia for the attack, a charge Moscow denies.

The US' order includes 12 Russian intelligence officers from Russia's mission to the United Nations headquarters in New York and reflects concerns that Russian intelligence activities have been increasingly aggressive, senior US administration officials told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity.

German foreign ministry said on Monday the country has expelled four Russian diplomats, calling the move an act of solidarity with Britain which has accused Moscow of carrying out the nerve agent attack on former double agent Sergei Skripal.

BREAKING: President Trump is ordering the expulsion of 60 Russian diplomats and the closure of the Russian consulate in Seattle “due to its proximity to one of our submarine bases.” https://t.co/hwL9QGsTGQ pic.twitter.com/ceTp1EBGg9 — CNN (@CNN) March 26, 2018

"Today we expelled four Russian diplomats," the foreign ministry said. "After the poisoning attack in Salisbury, Russia is still not cooperating with the investigation."

Latvia said it would expel one Russian diplomat out of solidarity with Britain.

"In solidarity with UK over #SalisburyAttack and for violation of Vienna convention Latvia joins many #EU countries expelling Russian diplomats as well as blacklisting a Russian citizen," Edgars Rinkevics, Latvia's foreign minister, said on Twitter.

Reuters