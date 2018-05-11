Trump picks Tibor Nagy for top African post

File: US President Donald Trump has nominated a career diplomat with extensive experience in Africa to lead the State Department bureau focused on the sub-Saharan region. Photo: AFP / Nicholas Kamm

JOHANNESBURG – US President Donald Trump has nominated a career diplomat with extensive experience in Africa to lead the State Department bureau focused on the sub-Saharan region.

Trump on Thursday also formally submitted to the US Senate his choice of Kyle McCarter as the next US ambassador to Kenya, Kenya’s Daily Nation reported on Friday.

Tibor Nagy, a former US envoy to Ethiopia and Guinea, will take over as assistant secretary of state for Africa if the US Senate clears his nomination.

Nagy previously worked in American embassies in Zambia, the Seychelles, Togo, Cameroon and Nigeria.

McCarter, who will succeed Robert Godec in the Nairobi post if confirmed by the Senate, has long been involved in charitable causes in Kenya and is a fluent Swahili speaker.

