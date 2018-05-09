Trump withdraws from Iran deal, defying allies

US President Donald Trump signs a document reinstating sanctions against Iran after announcing the US withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal. Photo: AFP / Saul Loeb

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of a landmark deal curbing Iran's nuclear program and reimposed crippling sanctions on Tuesday, defying European pleas and prompting international outcry.

Trump poured scorn on the "disastrous" 2015 accord, describing it as an "embarrassment" to the United States that does nothing to contain Iran's nuclear ambitions.

"I am announcing today that the United States will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal," Trump said in an address to the nation from the White House.

Slapping aside more than a decade and a half of careful diplomacy by Britain, China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia and past US administrations, Trump called for a "new and lasting deal."

That grand bargain, he said, would have to include not just deeper restrictions on Iran's nuclear programme, but on its ballistic missiles and support for militant groups across the Middle East.

"We cannot prevent an Iranian nuclear bomb under the decaying and rotten structure of the current agreement," he claimed.

"We will not allow American cities to be threatened with destruction and we will not allow a regime that chants 'Death to America' to gain access to the most deadly weapons on Earth."

It remains far from clear if the international community, or Iran, will play along.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani -- whose standing at home now risks being undermined by the deal's collapse -- was furious, accusing Trump of "psychological warfare".

Trump's onerous demands and his warning that Iranians deserve better than their current "dictatorship" will only heighten suspicions his ultimate goal is regime change.

"If the regime continues its nuclear aspirations, it will have bigger problems than it has ever had before," he warned.

But the long-term impact for American foreign policy and for the Middle East was less clear.

Former US president Barack Obama -- whose administration inked the deal -- made a rare public criticism of his successor, describing Trump's decision to abandon the Iran nuclear deal as "misguided" and a "serious mistake."

There are few issues more important to the security of the US than the potential spread of nuclear weapons or the potential for even more destructive war in the Middle East. Today’s decision to put the JCPOA at risk is a serious mistake. My full statement: https://t.co/4oTdXESbxe — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 8, 2018

"The consistent flouting of agreements that our country is a party to risks eroding America's credibility, and puts us at odds with the world's major powers."

AFP