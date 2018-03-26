Trump's lawyer demands apology from porn star: report

File: US President Donald Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen has demanded that adult-film star Stormy Daniels 'cease and desist' after she spoke about her alleged affair with Trump. Photo: MANDEL NGAN, Ethan Miller / AFP

WASHINGTON - United Sates President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen demanded that adult-film star Stormy Daniels "cease and desist," Fox News reported on Monday, after she spoke in a "60 Minutes" television interview about her alleged affair with Trump and the threat she said she received to stay silent.

Fox reported that Cohen's attorney demanded in a letter, sent late Sunday after the interview was broadcast, that Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, apologise for implying in the interview that Cohen was behind a threat she said a stranger made against her in 2011 if she did not "leave Trump alone."

“He was like, ‘wow, you are special. You remind me of my daughter.’” --Stormy Daniels says of her conversation with Mr. Trump the night they met. pic.twitter.com/Mj52gSoDbH — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 25, 2018

The letter also insisted that Daniels, an actress, dancer, and producer, refrain from making "false and defamatory statements" about Cohen in the future.

The lawyer for Cohen, Brent Blakely, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

Michael Cohen's payment of $130,000 to Stormy Daniels is raising new questions for him and the Trump Campaign. @PaulaReidCBS is at the White House with the potential legal issues https://t.co/SmTJl36pds pic.twitter.com/kL1uTc97Q8 — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 26, 2018

Daniels sued the president on March 6, stating that Trump never signed an agreement for her to keep quiet about an "intimate" relationship between them.

White House aides did not respond immediately to requests for comment after the interview aired.

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer representing Daniels, on Monday morning spoke with major news and broadcast network channels.

He said in an interview with NBC the man who threatened Daniels was not Cohen but that "it had to be someone that is related to Mr Trump or Mr Cohen."

When asked about the cease-and-desist letter on CNN, Avenatti said Cohen "needs to stop hiding behind pieces of paper and come clean with the American public."

Reuters