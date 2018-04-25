Turkey court hands prison sentences to Cumhuriyet journalists

FILE: The court in Silivri, outside Istanbul, handed out multiple sentences to 13 journalists and executives for "aiding and abetting terror organisations without being a member" but they remain free pending appeal. Photo: AFP/Stephane de Sakutine

SILIVRI - A Turkish court on Wednesday convicted journalists from the opposition Cumhuriyet daily for helping outlawed "terrorist" organisations, an AFP correspondent said, in a trial seen as a test case for press freedom.

The court in Silivri, outside Istanbul, handed out multiple sentences to 13 journalists and executives for "aiding and abetting terror organisations without being a member" but they remain free pending appeal.

The judge ordered the release of Cumhuriyet chairman Akin Atalay who had been in jail for over 500 days despite his conviction, the correspondent said.

Accountant Emre Iper was convicted for making terror propaganda and sentenced to three years and one month.

Three others including the paper's books supplement editor Turhan Gunay were acquitted.

They were all charged with supporting, through their coverage, three organisations that Turkey views as terror groups -- the Kurdistan Workers' Party, the ultra-left Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front, and the Gulen movement blamed for the 2016 failed coup.

Supporters of the accused repeatedly said the charges against the journalists were absurd and that the trial was political.

Cumhuriyet is fiercely critical of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and has run front-page stories that have angered the president.

Among those convicted are some of the biggest names in Turkish journalism including investigative reporter Ahmet Sik.

He was given a seven-and-a-half year sentence while veteran journalist Kadri Gursel was sentenced to two years and six months.

The court handed cartoonist Musa Kart a three year and nine-month sentence while Cumhuriyet editor-in-chief Murat Sabuncu was sentenced to seven years and six months.

"Accusation is not a proof," said defence lawyer Fikret Ilkiz, referring to the indictment, prior to the convictions during Wednesday's hearing.

"Journalists are accused of doing journalism in this case. The presence of Cumhuriyet newspaper is seen as a crime," he said.

On its website, the daily said the rulings were "illegal" in the trial which tried to "silence" the media.

Cumhuriyet headlined its report on the convictions with a warning to the Turkish authorities: "You will be shamed in front of history."

AFP