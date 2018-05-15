Turkey detains 54 Islamic State suspects

File: Turkey staged multiple crackdowns on the jihadist group, which has been blamed for attacks including one at an Istanbul nightclub over New Year 2017. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

ISTANBUL - Turkish police have detained dozens of suspected members of Islamic State in a crackdown on the extremist group in Istanbul, the private Dogan news agency reported on Tuesday.

Counter-terror police raided 19 addresses in more than a dozen districts late on Monday, detaining 54 suspects and taking them for interrogation at the city's police headquarters, it said.

Police suspect they were planning to travel to neighbouring Syria.

Turkey staged multiple crackdowns on the jihadist group, which has been blamed for a series of attacks including one at an elite Istanbul nightclub over New Year 2017 that claimed 39 lives.

In April, police detained four key IS members including a so-called emir in charge of Syria's Deir Ezzor province.

AFP