Twitter slams Trump's nuclear button Tweet

Social media users have lashed out at US President Donald Trump's Twitter threat against North Korea, with many making fun of him. However, a number of newsmakers have raised serious concern about Trump's conduct.

On Tuesday, Trump warned Kim Jong-Un on Tuesday he has a "much bigger" nuclear button than the North Korean leader.

Social media users were not impressed with Trump's posturing with even big brands making fun of him.

McDonald’s leader Ronald just stated he has a “burger on his desk at all times”. Will someone from his big shoed, red nosed regime inform him that I too have a burger on my desk, but mine is a box meal which is bigger and more powerful than his, and mine has gravy! #nuclearbutton — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) January 3, 2018

There isn't actually a big red button that launches nukes on the Oval Office desk. I hope. Because even I'd find that tempting. — Deep Fried Man (@DeepFriedMan) January 4, 2018

Viagrageddon helps leaders with button dysfunction increase the size of their nuclear buttons, so they can feel big and important. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/WUgZB7Xj9t — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 4, 2018

My button is much bigger than his button pic.twitter.com/Em8AQKrJ53 — Ian Fraser (@Ian_Fraser) January 4, 2018

Interesting fact about the nuclear button: there’s no button. Unless they put a phony button on Trump’s desk. It’s right between the one that orders him a Coke and the one he presses to hear what the cow says. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/y5eaYj6dVz — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 4, 2018

There was, however, also significant outrage by newsmakers to Trump's Tweet.

Former Vice Pres. Joe Biden on Pres. Trump's "nuclear button" tweet: "This is not the stuff to be tweeting about...this is dangerous, to continue this kind of—almost child's play." https://t.co/1rfAlp6aEM pic.twitter.com/HNcLHXH4Zl — ABC News (@ABC) January 4, 2018

Bush ethics lawyer: Trump's "nuclear button" tweet is grounds for removal from office https://t.co/6yro58Vd2E pic.twitter.com/vXOiQxfEL6 — The Hill (@thehill) January 4, 2018

"A president who threatens nuclear war with a madman is a madman himself. It’s childish, it’s dangerous and it’s unconscionable." #NYTLetters https://t.co/72yKYo0ICe — NYT Opinion (@nytopinion) January 4, 2018

Does President Trump really have a nuclear button on his desk? pic.twitter.com/kbVgxjt1V8 — BBC World Service (@bbcworldservice) January 4, 2018

The button we know about on the President's Desk summons a valet with a Diet Coke, but doesn't launch a nuclear missile. pic.twitter.com/DuAdC0knmY — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) January 3, 2018

