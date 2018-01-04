Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Twitter slams Trump's nuclear button Tweet

  • World
File: Social media users have lashed out at US President Donald Trump's Twitter threat against North Korea, with many making fun of him. However, a number of newsmakers have raised serious concern about Trump's conduct. Photo: AFP / Jim Watson

JOHANNESBURG - Social media users have lashed out at US President Donald Trump's Twitter threat against North Korea, with many making fun of him. 

However, a number of newsmakers have raised serious concern about Trump's conduct. 

On Tuesday, Trump warned Kim Jong-Un on Tuesday he has a "much bigger" nuclear button than the North Korean leader.

READ: Trump to Kim: My nuke button is 'bigger'

Social media users were not impressed with Trump's posturing with even big brands making fun of him.  

 

 




 

 

There was, however, also significant outrage by newsmakers to Trump's Tweet.

 

 

 


 

 


 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close