Two Palestinians convicted of murdering their Israeli employer

JERUSALEM - An Israeli court convicted Sunday two Palestinians of murdering their Jewish employer in October in a plea bargain, the justice ministry said, in what authorities labelled a "terror attack".

Yousef Kamil and Mohammed Abu Elrob, both of Qabatiya in the occupied West Bank, murdered Reuven Schmerling in a premeditated attack at their workplace in the Arab Israeli city of Kafr Qasem on October 4, according to the plea bargain approved by the Lod district court.

Schmerling, 70 and who lived in the nearby Israeli settlement of Elkana in the West Bank, was stabbed and beaten to death by the two in his coal warehouse, according to a justice ministry statement.

The two had decided to "carry out an attack for nationalistic reasons and cause the death of Jews," the charges against the two had read.

They were seeking revenge over the death of a friend in 2015, who was shot dead while attempting an attack, prosecutors said.

They were also motivated by "the events on the Temple Mount", the Jewish name for the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, the Shin Bet domestic security agency said.

The flashpoint holy site in annexed east Jerusalem was the scene of heightened tensions in July after three Arab Israelis shot dead two policemen nearby.

The attack prompted Israel to install new security measures at the entrance to the holy site, leading to deadly unrest. The security measures were later removed.

Palestinians viewed the new security measures as Israel asserting further control over the site.

The two were also convicted of entering Israel illegally.

Sentencing for the two will begin on June 24.

AFP