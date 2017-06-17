Two to appear in Cape Town court for drug dealing

Police in Cape Town have arrested a couple, both aged 23, and recovered a large quantity of various drugs. Photo: SAPS

CAPE TOWN – A 23-year-old man and his girlfriend of the same age have been arrested on charges of dealing in drugs and will appear in the Parow Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town on Monday, Western Cape police said.

Police investigated alleged illegal drug activities at a residence in Oostersee in Parow, Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said on Saturday.

As part of the investigation, a sting operation in which various police units were involved was conducted at the house in Drommedaris Street.

“On Thursday 15 June 2017, after the agent indicated that the drug transaction had been completed, the police swooped on the premises, after which the money used in the operation was recovered and a variety of drugs were seized.

“Thereafter a search warrant was executed upon which additional drugs, including dagga and tablets which are still to be analysed, were also confiscated. The drugs included ecstasy tablets, methadone, magic mushrooms and golden teachers. The R40,000 used during the sting operation was recovered and additional cash and documents found on the premises were also seized,” Rwexana said.

African News Agency