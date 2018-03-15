UK warns Britons of Russia harassment risk over spy row

File: Britain has warned citizens in or travelling to Russia to be cautious due to political tensions between the two countries. Photo: Alexander UTKIN / AFP

LONDON – Britain on Wednesday warned its citizens currently in or travelling to Russia in the coming weeks of a risk of "anti-British sentiment or harassment", amid heightened tensions over a spy attack.

The updated travel advice from the Foreign Office came just hours after British Prime Minister Theresa May announced sanctions against Moscow following the poisoning of former double agent Sergei Skripal.

It could affect England football fans travelling to the World Cup in Russia this summer.

"Due to heightened political tensions between the UK and Russia, you should be aware of the possibility of anti-British sentiment or harassment at this time," the ministry said.

"If you're currently in Russia or due to travel in the coming weeks, you're advised to remain vigilant, avoid any protests or demonstrations and avoid commenting publically on political developments.

"While the British embassy in Moscow is not aware of any increased difficulties for British people travelling in Russia at this time, you should follow the security and political situation closely and keep up to date with this travel advice."





eNCA