UN Security Council approves N Korea sanctions

Members of the UN Security Council. Photo: Reuters

SWITZERLAND - The United Nations Security Council has unanimously approved new sanctions on North Korea over its latest ballistic missile test.

The move will ban almost 90 percent of refined petroleum exports to the country.

Crude oil supplies to North Korea will also be limited to 4 million barrels per year.

Nearly a month ago, North Korea announced it had successfully tested an intercontinental ballistic missile,

capable of reaching the United States mainland.

North Korea regularly threatens to destroy its southern neighbour, in defiance of numerous UN Security Council resolutions.

AFP