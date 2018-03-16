US executes two for murder of four women

File: Two US death row inmates were executed on Thursday after their appeals failed. Photo: AFP

WASHINGTON - Two death row inmates, one in Alabama and the other in Georgia, were executed on Thursday after appeals failed.

Michael Eggers, a 50-year-old who was sentenced to death for the kidnapping and murder of his wife in 2000, received a lethal injection in Alabama.

His defense team, which sought to stay the execution at the US Supreme Court, said he suffered from hallucinations, a persecution complex and other serious psychological ailments.

In January, the court granted a stay of execution to another Alabama death row inmate, 67-year-old Vernon Madison, because he was suffering from dementia.

In Georgia, Carlton Gary, 67, was executed on Wednesday for killing three women in 1977. He confessed to the crimes.

The state of Georgia denied appeals for clemency, but his lawyers also petitioned the Supreme Court for a stay of execution.

Prosecutors said Gary was responsible for a string of murders of elderly women from September 1977 to April 1978, in Columbus, Georgia.

Aged 59 to 89, the women had been severely beaten, raped and strangled, often with their own tights. Seven women were killed and two were hurt.

Nicknamed the "stocking strangler," Gary was arrested in 1984 and convicted of three of the murders.

His lawyers had insisted, however, that new scientific methods would prove their client was innocent.

AFP