Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Van hits multiple pedestrians in Toronto: police

  • World
White van strikes multiple pedestrians in Toronto. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

TORONTO  - A white van struck multiple people at a major intersection in Toronto's northern suburbs on Monday and police have taken the driver into custody, police said on Twitter.

 

 

Police in Canada's largest city initially said eight to 10 people had been injured but later said it was unclear exactly how many had been hurt or the extent of their injuries.

"Too early to confirm the number of pedestrians struck or their injuries," police said on Twitter, adding that the incident occurred shortly before 1:27 ET (1727 GMT).

 

 

The pedestrians were struck in the northern part of the city, about 30 kms (18 miles) from downtown, where the Group of Seven foreign ministers were meeting on Monday.

 

 

There was no noticeable change in security around the Intercontinental Hotel where the foreign ministers were about to gather for a group photograph.

Reuters

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close