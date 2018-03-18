WATCH: Deadly fire at hotel in Philippine capital

Rescue workers from the Phillipines Red Cross help rescue victims of a hotel fire. Photo: Twitter: @philredcross

MANILA - A fire broke out at a hotel in the Philippine capital on Sunday, killing four people and trapping several on the fifth floor, a rescue official said.

About 20 people were trapped in the Manila Pavilion Hotel, Johnny Yu, chief of the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, told radio station dZMM.

WATCH: A fifth alarm fire breaks out at Manila Pavilion Hotel. | via Edd Gumban pic.twitter.com/HRuddrZsDb — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) March 18, 2018

WATCH: A fire victim is being revived by authorities. The fire that hit Waterfront Manila Pavilion Hotel is on fifth alarm. | via Edd Gumban pic.twitter.com/xo5x2jA3Oq — The Philippine Star (@PhilippineStar) March 18, 2018

"We have reports coming in from the Bureau of Fire Protection that they saw from the fifth floor 19 to 20 trapped victims but they are alive," Yu said.

It was not immediately clear how the fire started. The hotel is owned by Waterfront Philippines Inc.

Fire broke out at the basement of Manila Pavillion Hotel, Ermita, Manila where we dispatched a fire truck and four ambulances. We were able to cater eight patients - seven were treated on-site while one was transported to Manila Doctors Hospital. pic.twitter.com/ozY0EwhYub — Philippine Red Cross (@philredcross) March 18, 2018

Reuters