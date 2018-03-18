Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

WATCH: Deadly fire at hotel in Philippine capital

Rescue workers from the Phillipines Red Cross help rescue victims of a hotel fire. Photo: Twitter: @philredcross

MANILA - A fire broke out at a hotel in the Philippine capital on Sunday, killing four people and trapping several on the fifth floor, a rescue official said.

About 20 people were trapped in the Manila Pavilion Hotel, Johnny Yu, chief of the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, told radio station dZMM.

"We have reports coming in from the Bureau of Fire Protection that they saw from the fifth floor 19 to 20 trapped victims but they are alive," Yu said.

It was not immediately clear how the fire started. The hotel is owned by Waterfront Philippines Inc.

 

Reuters

