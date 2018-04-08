Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

WATCH: Fire reported at Trump Tower in New York

New York Fire Department firefighters exit the building after responding to a small fire at Trump Tower, 8 April 2018. Photo: Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

NEW YORK – A fire was reported on the 50th floor at Trump Tower in New York on Saturday and the New York Fire Department said it was responding to the blaze.

President Donald Trump was in Washington.

Social media video showed a small fire that was visible from the structure in center Manhattan.

 

The New York Fire Department said on its Twitter feed that it was a three-alarm blaze and there were no immediate reports of injuries.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reuters

