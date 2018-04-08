WATCH: Fire reported at Trump Tower in New York

New York Fire Department firefighters exit the building after responding to a small fire at Trump Tower, 8 April 2018. Photo: Drew Angerer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP

NEW YORK – A fire was reported on the 50th floor at Trump Tower in New York on Saturday and the New York Fire Department said it was responding to the blaze.

President Donald Trump was in Washington.

Social media video showed a small fire that was visible from the structure in center Manhattan.

Trump Tower is on fire. pic.twitter.com/HLnPtDR2kl — Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) April 7, 2018

The New York Fire Department said on its Twitter feed that it was a three-alarm blaze and there were no immediate reports of injuries.

There is a fire right now in Trump Tower. Was small and then something happened where the size doubled in seconds! pic.twitter.com/NnFNHEfJBg — Brian Lawton (@brianlawton9) April 7, 2018

Fire in Trump Tower worsening pic.twitter.com/6T1VsOCsuP — Peter Thomas Roth (@PeterThomasRoth) April 7, 2018

Reuters