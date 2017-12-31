WATCH: 2018 is already here for some

JOHANNESBURG, 31 December 2017 - New Zealanders were among the first in the world to celebrate the dawn 2018. Fireworks display erupted from capital Auckland’s Vero centre throughout the country. Video: eNCA

AUCKLAND – New Zealanders were among the first to welcome the dawn of 2018 with a fireworks display that erupted from Auckland's 328-metre tall Sky Tower on Monday (January 1).

Thousands of revellers lined the waterfront to watch brightly coloured fireworks and laser lighting erupting into the night sky over the city's harbour.

According to local broadcaster TVNZ, the laser show was bigger than 2016's, featuring twice as many lasers to mark 20 years since Sky Tower opened.

Half a tonne of fireworks was used in the display which took five months to plan, said TVNZ. Countries to the east of South Africa have already ushered in the New Year

Hong Kong welcomed in the new year with an impressive musical fireworks display.

The show took place along a kilometre of the waterfront and lasted about 10 minutes. It included what's known as Magic Stardust. Revellers could make a wish on the stars, which symbolise love, health, happiness and wealth.

North Korea welcomed in the New Year with a spectacular fireworks display. A beautifully-lit boat drifted across the Taedong River to loud cheers.

In Australia, festivities featured a rainbow waterfall from the bridge, symbolising the legalising of same-sex marriage.

Around 1.6 million people lined the harbour to watch the display.

Reuters