WATCH: The world in is danger, warns UN chief

JOHANNESBURG – United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned the world of great dangers ahead urging leaders to make calls for unity.
Delivering a New year’s message to the world Guterres said the world in 2017 “has gone in reverse” with conflicts deepening and new dangers emerging.
“When I took office a year ago, I appealed for 2017 to be a year for peace, unfortunately in fundamental ways, the world has gone in reverse,” Guterres said.
“I am issuing an alert a red alert for our world, conflicts have deepened and new dangers have emerged, global anxieties about nuclear weapons are the highest since the cold war, climate change is moving faster than we are, inequalities are growing and we see horrific violations of human rights nationalism and xenophobia are on the rise.”
eNCA
