Winnie drew strength from the people of New York: UN

NEW YORK - Struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela drew strength from the people of Harlem in New York to continue the fight against apartheid, said United Nations deputy secretary general Amina Mohammed as she addressed mourners at the New York memorial service of the late struggle icon on Thursday.

Mohammed said whenever Madikizela-Mandela travelled to Harlem, it was more than just a visit, "it was a homecoming".

Herlem was the first US city Madikizela-Mandela travelled to in the early 1990s.

.@WinnieMandela loomed larger than life.

She was the mother of the anti-apartheid movement. She was the sister who kept it going while so many men were imprisoned or exiled. She was the daughter of #Africa who embodied the proverb “When you strike a woman, you strike a rock”. pic.twitter.com/AA5WxTY2L6 — Amina J Mohammed (@AminaJMohammed) April 13, 2018

"She knew that the people of Harlem deeply understood the struggle for freedom, justice, and equality. She drew strength from your strength, your hope, your energy, your experiences, your actions. So in remembering Winnie we recognise the critical role you played in her life and one of the great struggles of humanity.

"Winnie's connection with Harlem showed that community mobilisation was not just about what happened in Soweto, it was about every community, everywhere. And it was not just a struggle to wage in corridors of power but through people power at the grassroots," she said.

Mohammed saluted Madikizela-Mandela as the woman who kept the movement against the apartheid regime going while some men were imprisoned or exiled.

"Perhaps no one made such a personal sacrifice over such a prolonged period, all while bringing up her family. She endured hardships we will never know. I think it is especially meaningful that she left us in this special year as we mark the centennial of the birth of Nelson Mandela. In death there is unity," she said.

eNCA