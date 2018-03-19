Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Woman dies after being hit by Uber self-driving car

File: The ride hailing company said it had suspended its autonomous vehicle programme across the US and Canada following the incident. Photo: AFP/DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

SAN FRANCISCO - A woman died of her injuries after being struck by a Uber  self-driving vehicle in Arizona, police said on Monday, and the ride hailing company said it had suspended its autonomous vehicle programme across the United States and Canada.

The accident in Tempe, Arizona, marked the first fatality from a self-driving vehicle, which are still being tested around the globe, and could derail efforts to fast-track the introduction of the new technology in the United States.

At the time of the accident, which occurred overnight Sunday into Monday, the car was in autonomous mode with a vehicle operator behind the wheel, Tempe police said.

“The vehicle was travelling northbound... when a female walking outside of the crosswalk crossed the road from west to east when she was struck by the Uber vehicle,” police said in a statement.

A spokesperson for Uber Technologies Inc said the company was suspending its North American tests.

In a tweet, Uber expressed its condolences and said the company was fully cooperating with authorities.

Additional reporting AFP

 


 

Sapa

