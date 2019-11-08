Risk of more load-shedding remains high: Eskom

JOHANNESBURG - Stage 2 load-shedding ended at 5am on Friday morning, but Eskom warned it may be back soon.

The power utility implemented load-shedding from 10pm Thursday night after losing three more generation units and using its emergency reserves.

Eskom's COO Jan Oberholzer said the system is constrained and critically low emergency reserves had to be replenished overnight.

The utility said on Twitter that the risk for load-shedding on Friday remains high if generating units do not return overnight as scheduled."The Emergency Command Response Centre is working closely with recovery teams to return units from planned and unplanned maintenance," Eskom said.