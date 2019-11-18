Blaze destroys eight stores in Mahikeng CBD

JOHANNESBURG - Eight stores have been affected by a blaze in Mahikeng CBD.

North West Police spokesperson, Colonel Sabata Mokgwabone said the fire began around 6am at the Boulevard Centre on Monday.

Mokgwabone, however, said firefighters managed to contain the fire.

“The fire started at a Bradlows [store] and spread to other shops. Eight stores were affected in total.”

He added that police also managed to stop a crowd of people from attempting to loot.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown and police are investigating.