BLF claim endorsement from Zuma, Kim Jong-un

Saturday 6 April 2019 - 8:00pm

JOHANNESBURG - Black First and Land First party is claiming endorsements from former ANC President Jacob Zuma and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

BLF leader Andile Mngxitama mentioned this during the launch of the party's election manifesto, dubbed 'the battle plan'.

The party declared its allegiance to Zuma following their meeting last week.

Among other issues, the four-year-old grouping, wants the constitution changed to read 'South Africa belongs to black people'

Central to the party's messaging is the battle for land and it's standing by the slogan, "Land or Death."

