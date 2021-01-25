Police to probe maskless Mpumalanga premier

Monday 25 January 2021 - 6:45am
Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane

Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane

JOHANNESBURG - Police minister Bheki Cele has asked police commissioner Khehla Sitole to investigate the Mpumalanga premier's failure to wear a mask in public.

Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane was seen arriving at the cemetery for Jackson Mthembu's burial on Sunday without a mask.

She claims she was oblivious to the fact that her mask had broken.

Earlier at the funeral service, deputy president David Mabuza signalled to Mtsweni-Tsipane to put her mask on as she left the podium.

Cele says necessary action must be taken against the premier should the police commissioner find she contravened COVID-19 regulations.

