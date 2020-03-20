Flights from high-risk COVID-19 countries isolated at OR Tambo

JOHANNESBURG - Airport Company South Africa has confirmed that some international flights from high-risk countries are being asked to return.

ACSA says only South Africans are being allowed to disembark.

The aircrafts are being taken to isolated bays, where the health department will conduct screening procedures.

Thereafter arrangements will be made for all foreign passengers to return to their countries.

"Please be advised that foreign nationals will not be permitted to disembark. The aircraft will be contained at an isolated bay with all officials ensuring the utmost care is taken. We are working with the airline to ensure that foreign nationals return to the country of origin," the airport said.

South Africa has issued a travel ban on people from high-risk countries affected by the coronavirus.

The ban been issued to foreign nationals from Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Germany, the United States of America, the United Kingdom and China as of last Wednesday.

Visas from those countries have been cancelled and previously approved visas have been revoked.

There are currently 150 reported cases of coronavirus in South Africa.

- Coronavirus Hotline Number: 0800 029 999 from 8am to 4pm, Monday to Friday

Help protect your loved ones by sharing this official South African government COVID-19 service with your family, friends and community.

Send HI to 0600 123 456 on WhatsApp.

The NICD has another Clinician Hotline to improve #COVID19 communication and support for healthcare providers. The Clinician Hotline is 0800 11 1131, operating 24 hrs. The Public Hotline is 0800 029 999 also operating 24hrs.