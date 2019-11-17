John Steenhuisen elected as DA interim leader

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance has elected a new leader. John Steenhuisen was announced as the interim party leader on Sunday.

Ivan Meyer was elected as the interim federal chairperson and stated the party would be distinguishing themselves by presenting their alternative policies as opposed to only criticising the governing party.

Mmusi Maimane resigned last month after being at the helm of the main opposition party for four years. He slammed the DA for deviating from its promise of building a non-racial South Africa.

Steenhuisen said, "I will dedicate every ounce of my fibre and my being [sic] and my energy to restoring our party to glory and taking us back to the path to victory."