WATCH: Prasa releases war room progress report

JOHANNESBURG - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) is expected to hand over its war room progress report to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

The war room was launched three months ago as part of Mbalula's intervention to fix rail transportation.

Its priority was to ensure that that the agency's services, including train services for commuters, are effective and efficient.

In April, President Cyril Ramaphosa promised that heads will roll if the crisis isn't fixed.