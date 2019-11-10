Man shot dead at ANC Youth League meeting

A 25-year-old has been killed and another injured at an ANC Youth League meeting in Hammanskraal. According to police, an argument broke out between delegates before the shooting. Courtesy #DStv403
PRETORIA - A 25-year-old man has been shot dead in Tshwane while at an ANC Youth League meeting.
According to police reports, an argument occurred between some delegates during a rally in Tshwane.
It's suspected the deceased attempted to diffuse the situation when a man emerged from the crowd and fired shots.
Another victim has been wounded.
Source
eNCA