Mkhwebane wants ConCourt to rescind part of CR17 ruling

JOHANNESBURG - Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane wants the Constitutional Court to rescind part of a ruling on her investigation into President Cyril Ramaphosa's CR17 funding.

Earlier this month, the Constitutional Court dismissed Mkhwebane's appeal against a High Court ruling that set aside her report on the matter.

It found the report contained errors in law.

Mkhwebane's report found that Ramaphosa misled Parliament about a R500,000 donation from Bosasa into the ANC's 2017 election campaign.

In a statement released on Sunday morning, Mkhwebane says the Constitutional Court relied on an old version of the executive code of ethics to reach its decision.