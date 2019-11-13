Flight delays on the cards as unions plan strike at SAA

JOHANNESBURG - South African Airways flights could be delayed on Friday as the National Union of Metalworkers (Numsa) and South African Cabin Crew Association (SACCA) plan to strike if their demands are not met.

Union members are demanding an eight percent wage increase.

SACCA President Zazi Sibanyoni-Mugambi said on Wednesday, unions have served SAA with 48 hours’ notice to strike beginning on Friday morning.

“We’ll be embarking on the mother of all strikes at all SAA and SAA Technical operations nationally. There are likely to be disruptions and we advise members of the public to make alternative arrangements if they have booked flights on SAA.

"Pilots received a 5.9 percent increase and SAA agreed to pay them. Our members are simply demanding their increase as well.”

SAA informed its more than 5,000 employees that it's restructuring.

It is estimated that about 944 staff will be affected.

The national carrier has had its fair share of financial turbulence.

The airline has incurred over R28-billion in cumulative losses over the past 13 years.

