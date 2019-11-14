Planned SAA strike to go ahead

JOHANNESBURG - The planned strike at South Africa Airways (SAA) will go ahead on Friday, indefinitely.
This after the unions and the national carrier failed to reach an agreement.
SAA has offered workers a wage increase of 5.9 percent but the unions are demanding 8 percent.
The indefinite strike action will start at 4am Friday.
SAA has cancelled nearly all its domestic, regional and international flights scheduled for Friday and Saturday.
No SAA flight will depart from any South African airport and only flights from international destinations will return to the country.
The loss-making airline has also issued workers with a notice of restructuring that could see 944 workers lose their jobs.
SAA says flights operated by partner airlines SA Express, Mango, SA Airlink and codeshare partners will not be affected.