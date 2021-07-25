SUMMARY: South Africa moves to adjusted Alert Level 3

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa announced South Africa will move from Level 4 COVID-19 restrictions to adjusted Level 3 on Sunday.

"My fellow South Africans, since I last addressed you 14 days ago, we have been fighting a battle on two fronts – the first against the deadly coronavirus, the second against the actions of those who have sought to create instability and chaos," he said.

The president said new COVID-19 infections are being driven by the Delta variant, which is more transmissible than previous variants, and raised concerns about new daily infections in provinces like the Western Cape, KwaZulu Natal, and the Northern Cape.

Ramaphosa emphasised the importance of wearing masks at all times when in public, keeping distance from others, and ensuring a flow of fresh air with others.