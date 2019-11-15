Uyinene Mrwetyana's killer to serve three life sentences

JOHANNESBURG - Luyanda Botha, the man convicted of killing Uyinene Mrwetyana, has been sentenced to three life sentences in the Western Cape High Court.

Botha will serve one life sentence for murder, one each for two counts of sexual assault and five-years for defeating the ends of justice.

“I do not have anything verbal but I have organised something in writing that will go to the family of Uyinene as well as to the rest of South Africa but I will ask my lawyer to handle that,” Botha said.

The sentences handed down by Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe, will run concurrently and Botha will only be eligible for parole after 25-years.

He had pleaded guilty to all charges relating to the 19-year-old University of Cape Town's student's murder.

The brutal incident occurred at a post office where Botha was employed.