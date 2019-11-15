WATCH: Uyinene Mrwetyana's killer pleads guilty to all charges

Editor's note: This livestream has ended. You may watch the recording above.

JOHANNESBURG - Luyanda Botha has pleaded guilty to all charges relating to the death of Uyinene Mrwetyana.

Botha had earlier confessed to raping and killing the 19-year-old UCT student.

He's facing two charges of rape, after a post mortem report revealed she was raped twice.

He also faces charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

A pre-trial hearing was heard at Western Cape High court on Friday.

The brutal incident occurred at a post office where Botha was employed.

Meanwhile, in another incident, a man accused of raping and killing University of Western Cape student Jesse Hess and her grandfather, Chris, is expected to appear in court.