WATCH: Uyinene Mrwetyana's killer pleads guilty to all charges

A pre-trial hearing against murder and rape accused Luyanda Botha, will be heard at Western Cape High court on Friday.
JOHANNESBURG - Luyanda Botha has pleaded guilty to all charges relating to the death of Uyinene Mrwetyana.
Botha had earlier confessed to raping and killing the 19-year-old UCT student.
He's facing two charges of rape, after a post mortem report revealed she was raped twice.
He also faces charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.
The brutal incident occurred at a post office where Botha was employed.
Meanwhile, in another incident, a man accused of raping and killing University of Western Cape student Jesse Hess and her grandfather, Chris, is expected to appear in court.