Zuma calls in sick for state capture appearance

JOHANNESBURG – Former president Jacob Zuma has called in sick and will be unable to appear at the state capture inquiry.

Zuma was set to appear at the inquiry from 11-15 November.

“The Commission has been informed by the legal representatives of the former President, Mr JG Zuma, that he is ill and unable to attend the hearings scheduled for 11-15 November 2019,” the commission said in a statement. “Dates for further hearings will be communicated in due course.”

Zuma first appeared at the commission in July.