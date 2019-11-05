Zuma calls in sick for state capture appearance

File: Former president Jacob Zuma appears before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture that is probing wide-ranging allegations of corruption in government and state-owned companies in Johannesburg, on 19 July 2019.
AFP
JOHANNESBURG – Former president Jacob Zuma has called in sick and will be unable to appear at the state capture inquiry.
Zuma was set to appear at the inquiry from 11-15 November.
“The Commission has been informed by the legal representatives of the former President, Mr JG Zuma, that he is ill and unable to attend the hearings scheduled for 11-15 November 2019,” the commission said in a statement. “Dates for further hearings will be communicated in due course.”
Zuma first appeared at the commission in July.
Source
eNCA